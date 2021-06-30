Ranveer Singh Invites 'Sasta Jared Leto', ' Captain Jack Sparrow + Jesus' Memes With His Next Level Gucci Outfit - Deets Inside
Ranveer Singh Invites ‘Sasta Jared Leto’, ‘ Captain Jack Sparrow + Jesus’ Memes With His Next Level Gucci Outfit – Check Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ranveer Singh is a synonym for ‘Fashion’ in the Bollywood industry and there’s a reason why we are saying so. There’s absolutely no one who can ace the fashion and style game like the Gully Boy actor. His latest upload on Instagram wearing Alessandro Michele’s Gucci collection is breaking the internet and started a meme fest on Twitter. Read to know the scoop below.

Michele happens to be an Italian designer who relaunched Gucci’s popularity with geek-chic props.

Alessandro Michele’s portfolio consists of a lot of A-list celebrities across the world including names like Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Tom Hiddleston and Dakota Johnson. Now, Ranveer Singh has shared his pictures on Instagram donning his collection with his signature quirk and style.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Alessandro, my beloved ♥️🔥”. The Gully Boy actor wore a shiny blue tracksuit and accessorised it with heavy gold jewellery and a dramatic long hair wig. Take a look:

Sharing the second picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen holding Gucci’s Jackie bag with a trench coat and paired it with a red hat and funky glasses. Take a look:

Now, the pictures went crazy viral as soon as the Bajirao Mastani actor shared it on his Instagram handle and memes started flooding on all social media platforms. A user on Twitter called him a ‘Sasta Jared Leto’ and if Captain Jack Sparrow and Jesus were combined, you would get Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh rocking a Gucci outfit like a BOSS? Tell us in the comments below.

