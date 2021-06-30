Ranveer Singh is a synonym for ‘Fashion’ in the Bollywood industry and there’s a reason why we are saying so. There’s absolutely no one who can ace the fashion and style game like the Gully Boy actor. His latest upload on Instagram wearing Alessandro Michele’s Gucci collection is breaking the internet and started a meme fest on Twitter. Read to know the scoop below.

Michele happens to be an Italian designer who relaunched Gucci’s popularity with geek-chic props.

Alessandro Michele’s portfolio consists of a lot of A-list celebrities across the world including names like Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Tom Hiddleston and Dakota Johnson. Now, Ranveer Singh has shared his pictures on Instagram donning his collection with his signature quirk and style.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Alessandro, my beloved ♥️🔥”. The Gully Boy actor wore a shiny blue tracksuit and accessorised it with heavy gold jewellery and a dramatic long hair wig. Take a look:

Sharing the second picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen holding Gucci’s Jackie bag with a trench coat and paired it with a red hat and funky glasses. Take a look:

Now, the pictures went crazy viral as soon as the Bajirao Mastani actor shared it on his Instagram handle and memes started flooding on all social media platforms. A user on Twitter called him a ‘Sasta Jared Leto’ and if Captain Jack Sparrow and Jesus were combined, you would get Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

#JaredLeto is a fine actor & a beautiful looking man, #RanveerSingh is an average actor and an ugly looking man. Original Sasta Copy pic.twitter.com/idtseDsxe0 — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) June 30, 2021

Crush: Mujhe wo ladke pasand h jinka dressing sense acha ho.

Me: next day#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/glJMSryReR — Shivam Pratap Singh (@Shivampratap018) June 30, 2021

#RanveerSingh

"Deepika buys jewelleries and clothes for her" Ranveer singh: pic.twitter.com/Gtcsh2OrMu — HONESTLY SAYS 🇮🇳 (@honestly_says) June 30, 2021

When you are born as male but DTC buses are giving free rides only to women passenger #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XJE8cmZCp7 — 🅲🆄🆃🆃🅸🅽🅶 🅲🅷🅰🅸 ☕ (@specialcutchai) June 30, 2021

Wanna See The Brand Ambassador Of #Charsi Group Have a Look At This Pic @RanveerOfficial#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XkgLY8DR3Q — I am Naved (@IamNavedN) June 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh rocking a Gucci outfit like a BOSS? Tell us in the comments below.

