Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai hospital earlier this month due to breathlessness, has been taken to the Hinduja Hospital once again after he complained about the same issue. The latest report throws light on his condition. Scroll down to know more about it.

The Veteran actor, whose original name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hindi cinema. He is married to yesteryear actress Saira Banu and is currently living in Mumbai.

As per Indian Express, a source revealed that Dilip Kumar is now stable and is under observation at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.”

The legendary star was admitted to the hospital on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness and was later discharged on June 11. His personal handle at that tweeted, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Reportedly, Dilip Kumar was put on oxygen support at the time and a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed.

He was admitted to the same hospital in May as well for his regular health checkup. However, he was discharged two days later.

