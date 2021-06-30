The first version of B Praak’s soulful song featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon touched the hearts of the audience. Now they are all set to bring Filhaal 2-Mohabbat. A new teaser of the music video has been released on YouTube. Scroll down to know more.

Yesterday, Kumar took to social media and released the first look of their music video. Sharing the poster, the star wrote, “Some stories stay with you forever… #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June.” Nupur too took to social media to share the same poster. Take a look:

Now B Praak’s soulful song Filhaal 2-Mohabbat’s teaser has been released on YouTube. The teaser showcases that the song is sure to touch the right emotional strings in you just like Filhaal 1. Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is also seen in the music video. The teaser, seemingly intense, gave all glimpse of what’s coming in Filhaal 2 and revealed that the song will be released on July 6. Take a look at the teaser below:

The first music video of Filhaal received an overwhelming response from the audience. Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry was widely appreciated by the audience. Now the second music video is also expected to retain the same magic from Akshay Kumar and B Praak.

Meanwhile, Kumar a slew of films in the pipeline waiting to be released. His film Sooryavanshi, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is waiting for its release. Katrina Kaif will be the leading lady of the film whereas Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will make special appearances. Apart from this, his film Bell Bottom is all set to release on July 27, 2021. Bachan Pandey and Prithviraj are also in the pipeline.

The superstar has also recently kicked off shooting for Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.

