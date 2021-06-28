Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, popularly known as Akshay Kumar, is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Having been in the industry for nearly three decades, he has appeared in more than 100 films. He has primarily appeared in comedy and action films. But did you know once Sohail Khan openly challenged any top actors of Hollywood to do what Akshay Kumar does?

Akki has often performed many dangerous stunts in his films, which has earned him the sobriquet “Indian Jackie Chan”. He also enjoys a massive fan following not only in the country but throughout the world. Now we have come across a video that reveals why Akki is a superstar.

In the video, Mallika Sherawat and Sohail Khan were seen in conversation with the host RJ Malishka. The host asked Mallika, What is the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood she has worked in both the industry. The actress replied, “koi zyada farak nhi hai bus budgets ka farak hai. Yahan bhi hum utna hi hard working hai but hamare desh me jo apna pan hai woh nhi hai udar.” Sohail Khan immediately interjected, “Challenge hai chal. Wahan ka sabse top actor ko lele and Akshay Kumar ko lele. Aur Usko bol jo Akshay karta hai woh karne k liye.”

Take a look at the video featuring Sohail Khan and Mallika Sherawat here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is speculated that the film will be released during Independence day weekend. The film will also be seen extended cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen playing the role of a leading lady in the film. Apart from Sooryavanshi, Kumar will also be seen in Ranjit Tewari’s spy thriller Bell Bottom. A special screening was organized recently and the star cast of the film, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta attended the event. The film will be releasing in theatres on July 27.

