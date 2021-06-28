Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a post saying that she has been thinking about French fries.

In the image, she can be seen posing for the lens. While she smiles and looks stunning facing the camera, she rocked a floral outfit while flaunting a nude make-up look.

Bhumi Pednekar simply captioned the Instagram post, “Thinking about (fries emoji) #sunday #mood #love”

Bhumi Pednekar’s chillax post received tons of tons in its comments sections. While quite a few thousand liked the image, her comments are filled with several hearts, hearts in the face and fire emojis.

The actress recently announced she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai. She will also feature in “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal.

