Sanjay Dutt shared a very close bond with his mother. He was the apple of her eye and was the most pampered amongst all his siblings. Well, he may be one of the most good looking actors of his times, and many actresses dreamt of being with him, but there was a time when his mother, Nargis Dutt, thought he was gay.

Yes! You heard it right. One of the most eligible bachelor’s of his times was once touted to be gay by his mother. This story was revealed by Sanjay’s sister Namrata in his biography. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an excerpt from the actor’s biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy by Yasser Usman, his sister shared that the actor was the most pampered among his siblings. However, the actor was just 22 when he lost his mother to pancreatic cancer, three days before his Bollywood debut Rocky. Namrata shared that Nargis Dutt tried to be tough with the PK actor during his childhood but always ended up giving in to his demands.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister has been quoted in the book as saying, “Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She’d spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him.” The book has quoted his sister Priya Dutt as saying, “Once I heard Mom say to a friend, “Why is Sanjay’s room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he’s not gay.”

Well, this really does come as a shock for everyone. And we are sure that most of his female fans must be thanking God that Sanjay is not Gay.

According to Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Nargis Dutt was so much in love with him that she refused to acknowledge the proofs of his drug addiction and even covered up for him at times.

Shedding light on Nargis’ blind trust in Sanjay, an excerpt from the book read, “She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was ‘My son never drinks and never touches drugs.’”

Anyway, you tell us what do you think about this story of Nargis Dutt thinking that Sanjay Dutt was gay?

