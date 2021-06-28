Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to have an array of films in the pipeline. His upcoming project by Rajkumar Hirani, which apparently also stars Taapsee Pannu, is already making a lot of buzzes. Now the latest report throws some light on the project. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

SRK returns to the silver screen with Pathan after four-year-long hiatus. While the film went on floors last year, but due to several restrictions, the shooting came to a halt in March end. Pathan is one of the much-awaited films of 2021.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project by Rajkumar Hirani, which is touted to be an entertaining comedy, will go on floors in September this year and will go till January 2022. The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. The story will set up against the backdrop of immigration. Taapsee Pannu will be the leading lady of the film.

Apart from Pathan and Rajkumar Hirani’s project, SRK is apparently set to begin work on filmmaker Atlee’s next project. As per a report, Atlee had narrated the entire script to the superstar in March this year. The actor was only too eager to jump on board this project and this film will reportedly be produced by Karan Johar. The film will also feature some amazing action sequences and Alia Bhatt seems to be the front runner for the leading lady in the film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is also allegedly speaking to ace filmmaker duo, Raj and DK. They may even collaborate for a comedy-action thriller.

The report comes as good news for all the SRK fans who have been eagerly waiting for his films for the past 4 years. Now we are only waiting for the official confirmation of the alleged film projects.

Must Read: Article 15 Turns 2! Not Ayushmann Khurrana But This Kapoor Was Anubhav Sinha’s First Choice – Any Guesses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube