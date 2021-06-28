Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality show in our country. This show has given us several good singers, and it is currently in its 12th season with judges like Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and others. It has always been a trend for stars to make an appearance in a reality show to promote their film since the beginning. But, did you know there was a time when Hollywood actor Will Smith appeared in one of the episodes and sang Aamir Khan’s ‘Aati Kya Khandala’?

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Will was one of the most special guests of season 2, and he made sure that he entertained all his Indian fans with his singing. Most of his fans would know that he was a popular rapper and singer before becoming a famous actor. So this was the perfect platform for him to take all his fans on a lil nostalgic ride. And what could be better than singing a Hindi song?

Will Smith appeared in the second season and brilliantly sang the Aamir Khan song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ song from the popular film ‘Ghulam’, also also starring Rani Mukherjee. Will took a seat amongst the contestants and started to repeat lines after them. He surprised everyone, including the host at the time, Mini Mathur, with his clear Hindi diction of the song despite it being his first visit to India. Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Indeed Will Smith impressed all his Indian fans with this effort. And we are sure that Aamir Khan, too, must have been all smiles after he must have seen this video.

What do you think of Will’s skill of singing a Hindi song? Also, how many of you remember watching this episode of Indian Idol 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and keep reading Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacted To Romance Rumours With Hrithik Roshan: “Married Men Would Be Detrimental To My Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube