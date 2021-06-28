Neena Gupta has been making headlines ever since her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ has released. All eyes are on her as several excerpts from the books are doing the rounds. Be it Satish Kaushik proposing to her when she was pregnant or her casting couch experience; they were all shocking for everyone. But now, the veteran actress is breaking the internet for wearing shorts to Gulzar’s house. But what is even more interesting is her reply to those trolls.

Actually, Neena went to the lyricist’s house to present him with a copy of her recently released autobiography. But her outfit became a talking point on social media, and fans trolled her for choosing such a revealing outfit for the occasion. But the brave woman she is, no trolls can affect her, and she had a befitting reply to them. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Neena Gupta had recently taken to her Instagram and shared a video of her presenting Gulzar with a copy of ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. In the video, she could be seen wearing a white and blue shirt-shorts combo. She said in the video, in Hindi, “I’ve come to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?” The two then posed together for some pictures. Check out the video below:

Several people praised her outfit, but there were a few negative comments as well. Asked about the negativity, Neena Gupta told a leading daily, “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?”

Asked if she had a message for her detractors, Neena said, “Why? Why should I give any importance to two to four people when they comprise of just a scanty percent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?”

Kudos Neena Gupta! We think all your fans love you for this attitude of your’s.

