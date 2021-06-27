Ranbir Kapoor is a family man and there’s no single doubt about that. He may be off social media but time and again mommy Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima keep sharing glimpses of their good time together. But do you have any idea what the Brahmastra actor bought for his mother with his first-ever salary? Read on for the entire scoop.

For the unversed, Ranbir’s first ever gig was Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya. The film starred him opposite Sonam Kapoor, who also made her big Bollywood debut. While the songs and Kapoor’s ‘towel dance’ grabbed a lot of limelight, the film tanked at the box office.

We have previously informed you about how Ranbir Kapoor bought a luxury watch with his first salary. But that isn’t it. Neetu Kapoor recently graced Super Dancer 4 sets and revealed that her son treated her with a lunch date with his first paycheck. Isn’t that sweet?

Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor even received a tribute from the contestants on the show. The veteran actress was seen getting emotional and sobbing. She even performed on the stage with Anurag Basu on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Galti Se Mistake song.

Check out a glimpse of the performance below:

“Jo bhi guest aate hai, wo dada ke saath dance karte hai (I have seen Anurag Basu dance with every guest). And I just love dada ka rhythm. Aur mujhe bahut dil kar raha hai ke main apne bete ka gaana inke saath karu (I wish to dance with him to my son’s song),” Neetu Kapoor was heard saying in the video.

Super Dancer 4 surely witnessed a dhamakedaar episode. Isn’t it?

The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

