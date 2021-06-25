Neena Gupta is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She recently turned author and released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, wherein she wrote about her professional and personal highs and lows. Now the actress has talked about a report about herself that she was shocked by.

The Sooryavanshi actress has always been very vocal about bringing up her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own in this man’s world. In her book, she has revealed how she had redefined life goals on her own terms.

During a conversation with The Quint, Neena Gupta spoke about how it was pervasive that unbelievable news reports were published and shared an example back in the day. She said, “So many times, you don’t know what lies people have written about me. When I was very new here, I remember they wrote in some film magazine, ‘Neena Gupta is working as a salesgirl in Shyam Ahuja’s shop’.”

She further said, “Believe me, I did not know who Shyam Ahuja was at that time. We couldn’t afford Shyam Ahuja, I did not know who he is. I asked my friends about him. They said he has a carpet shop. Why? Why I was working (there)? Unbelievable. My fault; I feed them that.”

The report also revealed that Neena Gupta shared one piece of advice she would like to give to her younger self. She said, “Focus on your work; don’t focus on men.”

Previously, a review of Sach Kahun Toh published in Film Companion revealed on Neena mentioning Satish Kaushik offered to marry her while she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta. The report quoted Satish Kaushik, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

