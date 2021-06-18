Neena Gupta has been in the limelight ever since her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh came out. In that book, the actress shared an incident about the time when she was pregnant with her daughter Masaba Gupta, and veteran actor Satish Kaushik offered to marry her. This indeed was an amazing gesture from a friend. But now the actor has opened up about this incident and revealed why he did so?

Advertisement

Satish explained that he did so out of a friendly gesture for Neena. Well, no one at that time could have even thought of doing such a thing for their friend what he had planned to do for Neena. Keep scrolling further to hear what he had to say.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hindustan Times, speaking to a leading daily, Satish Kaushik said that he knew Neena Gupta since 1975 and shared a close friendship with her. He was so fond of her as a friend that he could not resist but offer to marry her when he saw that she was all alone.

“I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need,” Satish Kaushik said.

Satish said that Neena was overwhelmed with emotion when he offered to marry her. “I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai (I am here for you, you don’t have to worry)’. She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger,” he said.

Neena Gupta also revealed a rather amusing incident. She revealed that when she was pregnant, apart from Satish Kaushik, another friend suggested she marry a gay man. The reason being that the actress would have been allowed to say that Masaba was his daughter, he would not have been part of their lives.

Whatever it is, we really loved Satish Ji’s gesture, and we are glad Neena had a great friend in him at that time.

Must Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Lifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For An Act But Forgot To Bring Her Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube