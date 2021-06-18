If you haven’t already, go and check what massive feat Gadar: Ek Prem Katha managed to achieve and become one of the most iconic Bollywood films. The movie that saw a footfall of 17 crores became an All-Time Blockbuster and was a winner. Anil Sharma, the director, has now addressed what if it released in the current times, and whether it would have defeated Baahubali.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turns 20 this year. To celebrate the success of the film, Anil Sharma joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation. Ge spoke about making the film, and how filmmakers now only run behind the weekend craze. He feels Baahubali could have made much more. Below is all you need to know and what he exactly has to say.

When asked about the Baahubali Gadar comparisons, Anil Sharma said, “Dekhiye mein is tarah ki bhasha mein believe hi nhi karta. Baahubali meri pasandita film hain, aur mein to chahta hoon aisi 10 filmein saal mein bane, kya kisko challenge karna. Ha Gadar agar aaj hoti to aaj 5000 crore ka business karti, 4000 crore ka business karti, 3000 crore ka business karti. Definitely Gadar ka jo footfall hai it’s more than 17 crore, itna footfall to kisi film ka aya hi nahi. To ishwar ka prasad tha, public ka pyaar tha. Mene kaha na public ki film hai meri nhi.”

He goes on to say that Baahubali was also capable of achieving that feat but we cut a major chunk of the audience. Anil Sharma said, “Aaj Baahubali ka bhi footfall utna aa sakta tha. Lekin problem kya hogayi hai reason kya hai ki nhi ata? Aisa nahi hai ki Gadar ke baad aur kisi ka nahi aa sakta. Kya hai ki humne ek audience ko kaat diya. Jo rickshawala the tangewala tha, jo film ka real fan tha, aur South mein hai abhi bhi. Aaj pandemic mein movie release hui Master dekho kitna business hogaya. To jo real Audience hai, humare heroes ne aur corporates ne kya kiya, unse connection tod diya. Hum sirf bade shehro ke jo multiplex hai wahi tak reh gaye. Aur humne aam audience se connection tod diya.”

Anil Sharma added, “To aam audience aaj Telegram par picture dekh rahi hai mofat mein, itni achi quality mein. To aam audience ko picture to dekhni hai, par hum usse dikha hi nhi rahe hai, hum uske tak pohch hi nhi rahe hai. Phir hum kehte hai Hindi film ki audience South jaisi nhi hai. Are vaisi hi hai. Are aam admi vaisa hi hai. Aur aise hi log is desh me 100 crore hai 80 crore hai. PVR me jane wale kitne hai 2-5 crore. To hum us tarah ka na cinema bana rahe hai, na hum us tarah ki mansikta rakh rahe hai aaj. Na hum aisa sochte hai ki humein ek blockbuster banani hai. Koi Baahubali wala director (SS Rajamouli) sochleta hai humein banana hai. Aaj South me ban hi rahi hai movie, to vo waisi ho bhi rahi hai.”

The Gadar director advices filmmakers to make films for the longer run. Anil Sharma concluded, “To mein sabko yahi kehna chahta hoon ki bauji wapas aao. Ye weekend ka jo shauk hai isse bahar niklo. Badhiya films banao. Ye socho ki 1 weekend nahi 10 weekend chalani hai aur mein bawal kardunga. Ye mahabhavna to lao. Lekin aap ek segment ke liye hi sochenge, kyuki aapki mansikta waisi hai. To mein kya kar sakta hoon. Biggest blockbusters to aisi banti nhi hai.”

