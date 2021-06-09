Lately, Prabhas, KGF’s Prashanth Neel and Dil Raju have been making noise on social media ever since their collaboration first came in the news. The latest update on the same will leave you wanting more. Yes, the trio is discussing an epic mythological tale, that too on a grander scale. Read to know the scoop below.

The Saaho actor and Prashanth are already working together for Salaar and it’s making headlines for all the right reasons.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed the details on the trio’s collaboration and said, “Prabhas and Dil Raju have been discussing a collaboration for more than two years now on a period film. Right after the release of KGF: Chapter One, the duo met Prashanth Neel and discussed the idea of an epic mythological tale in a period set up on a scale like never before. The three bonded well in the first meeting itself, in fact, Prabhas so was impressed with Neel’s vision, that he asked him about the possibility of teaming up on something modern, which will be shot in a quick pace. He also wanted to take a break from period and big-budget spectacle space.”

And that’s how Salaar came into the picture. Elaborating further, the source added, “The Dil Raju collaboration is an ambitious film that requires pre-production and planning at another level. The prep-work will begin once the current commitments of Neel are out of his system. The world of the yet untitled film is said to be bigger than the world of Bahubali, and Neel has a completely different vision to paint the mythological genre with a new brush. Since the epic is a prep-heavy film, Prabhas and Neel decided to complete Salaar first. Prabhas was bowled over by the drama of Salaar, had decided to shoot it on priority.”

Prabhas, who has already signed 24 films in the industry, will be reportedly signing this mythological tale as his 25th.

The source further concluded and said, “While Saaho was his 20th film, he has locked his 21, 22 and 23 projects with Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s yet untitled film. He might do one more film, before moving onto the biggest and most ambitious 25th project with Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel. However, things and lineup may change, if he doesn’t find an ideal script for #Prabhas24. While meetings on the mythological tale have taken place all through the last few years, the paperwork will be done only when the final screenplay draft is locked and liked by all stakeholders. But yes, the talks are definitely going on.”

What are your thoughts on Prabhas collaborating with Prashanth Neel & Dil Raju for his 25th film? Tell us in the comments below.

