Telugu actors Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh, in separate social media posts, treated their followers with adorable videos of their pets.

Mahesh posted a video of both his pet dogs on Instagram, who were busy playing with each other.

Mahesh Babu captioned the video as: “Love need not speak volumes. #Sundayshenanigans.”

After Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh, too posted a video on Sunday of his shih tzu dog, who he refers to as Bubbles M Adivi, barking bravely at its own sneezes.

Sesh captioned the funny video as: “Who is sneezing? Bubbles are angry at whoever’s sneezing.”

Both the videos were quick to garner comments of admiration from their fans. Interestingly, both the actors are working together in the biographical drama ” Major”. It was recently announced that Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh’s Major’s release date has been pushed due to the pandemic.

The film marks Mahesh’s debut as a producer. It will see Sesh play the character of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The film’s release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 2. We hope that the Adivi Sesh starter releases soon. What do you have to say about their videos? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A new date is yet to be announced.

