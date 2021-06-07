As the cases of COVID-19 are coming down and the Government easing some restriction in the coming days, we can expect the cinema halls to reopen soon. Having said that, two of Tollywood’s biggest films, Radhe Shyam and Acharya are expected to release in the upcoming festive season.

For the unversed, both the films are now releasing on the festive weekend of Dussehra, which was previously set to release SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. This film stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles in the film.

Since Tollywood films Radhe Shyam and Acharya are releasing on Dussehra, it can turn out to be one of the biggest box office battles. The clash could be a double bonanza for fans.

Radhe Shyam is a period love story starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri. Sathyan and Priyadarshini also play vital roles in the film. As reported by Bollywood Life, Bhagyashree, who is well known for her role in Maine Pyar Kiya said, “Prabhas’ film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It’s amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film.”

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya, which is directed by Koratala Siva, and produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. As per reports, Ram who is portraying the role of Siddha, will have a heroic entry at the interval point. He will get a great amount of screen time in the second half of the film.

