SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made the headline as and when new updates of the film are shared with media houses. While we are all excited to see Alia Bhatt made her South film debut in this period drama co-starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, we are now hearing some sad news.

As per a recent report, the film that has already seen much delay may be further postponed. An actor from the film revealed to an entertainment portal that Rajamouli’s much-awaited film will likely miss its October release date and may get ready only next year. Read on to know all that was said.

In an article published by SpotboyE, one RRR actor spoke about why the film may be postponed again. The actor said, “It’s not only the escalation in Covid cases and the casualties. Now one of the film’s leading men (NTR Jr) has tested positive. Prior to him Ram Charan tested postitive. Alia Bhatt who is yet to start shooting with Rajamouli, had also been tested positive for Covid.”

Continuing further, the actor said it is not a happy place for the cast and crew of RRR. This person told the portal, “There is still a lot of shooting remaining. Even if the Covid crisis improves by October there is no way Raja Sir can complete and release the film on time(in October).”

Keeping these delays in mind, the source said that a possible release date could be 2022. Talking about when it may finally hit theatres, the actor said, “Not before January 2022, and that is a conservative estimate. The delay can be much, much more.”

While this is definitely sad news for the makers, the team involved, and the fans, RRR recently made the headline for earning approx Rs 325 crore before its release. As per reports, the Zee group acquired the satellite and digital rights for all languages of the SS Rajamouli directorial from Jayatilal Gada. If these numbers are accurate, this transaction makes it the biggest post-release deal of all time.

RRR features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Ajay Devgn in a special role and Alia Bhatt as Sita. The SS Rajamouli directorial is produced by DVV Danayya and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and more Indian languages. As of now, the film will have a worldwide release on Dusshera, October 13, 2021.

But coming back to the release of RRR, it’s said, ‘Patience is the mother of all virtues,’ but currently ours is running thin – very thin.

