The upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR is going to be full of grand and moving action sequences with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, that are sure to leave the audience in awe. The film’s screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has written other great stories like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, opened up on the same.

Talking about the film’s action, Vijayendra said, “Rajamouli is blending emotions and action in RRR. The fight sequences in the film will evoke intense emotions and I am sure that the audiences will be awestruck by the same.”

He further adds, “Boosting too much about our own film is not right. However, I can surely say that it will exceed all expectations no matter what. For the first time, I got tears while watching the stunt sequences in the RRR. There is so much pain in the drama and it will certainly connect with the viewers.”

Boasting of the biggest names from multiple industries, fans of ‘RRR’ could not contain their excitement when the looks of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Ajay Devgn in a special role and Alia Bhatt as Sita were revealed. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series. The cinematic spectacle promises to be a record-breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

The much-anticipated Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dusshera. It is a one of a kind period drama film, which follows the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in a fictional take.

In one of the biggest acquisitions ever, PEN movies got the rights of the film. They will be the distributors of RRR across North India.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is one of the biggest Pan-India films in the making currently, and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages.

