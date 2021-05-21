SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is one of the much-awaited films in 2021. As fans are eagerly waiting for the films to release, now the all-language post-release digital and satellite rights of the film have been sold for a historic price.

Previous reports revealed that Jayantilal Gada has bagged the satellite and digital rights of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama for a whopping Rs 475 crore. The deal also covers the theatrical rights of the film.

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla reveals that the Zee group has acquired the satellite and digital rights for all languages for RRR from Jayatilal Gada. A source said, “Bahubali was a smash hit on all mediums – theatrical, television, digital – and the trade is expecting the same from RRR too. The makers have sold the post-release satellite and digital rights (All Languages) of RRR to Zee Group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post-release deal of all time. The satellite and digital rights have been transferred by Jayatilal Gada to Zee Group.”

The report further claims that the producers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR have officially sold each and every right – ranging from theatrical to digital, satellite and music. The producers have reportedly earned a humongous table profit in the range of Rs 450 crore. Going by this, the total pre-release revenue is expected to be in the Rs 800 crore range, which is touted to be the biggest ever for a producer in the history of Indian cinema.

However, now it remains to be seen whether the stakeholders who acquired the rights of the film manage to recover their investment following the release of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

