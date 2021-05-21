TV actor Karan Khandelwal pitches in with support for Covid victims
TV Actor Karan Khandelwal Does His Bit Amid Crisis (Pic Credit : Instagram/karankhandelwal)

Television actor Karan Khandelwal says he is trying to pitch in with aid for those who are badly affected by the pandemic.

“I am tied up with two NGOs. One of them was started by his friend. They donate beds, oxygen, medicines to Covid patients. Along with that, they provide meals to 100 people every day. I have also joined an organisation on their sanitisation drive,” he said.

