Around a month ago, Star Plus revived their hit show Saath Nibhana Saathiya and the second season has been receiving much love. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 featured several cast members form the earlier season along with a couple of newbies too. Actress Akanksha Juneja, who plays Kanak Desai, recently opened up about Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi’s exit.

From saying that she will miss her a lot and they had a great time together, read on to know what she said.

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Akansha Juneja’s Kanak and Rupal Patel’s Kokila always were at odds with each other. The actors were a treat to all to watch on screen as their interactions, aka fights were nothing less than entertainment.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, actress Akansha Juneja recently opened up about Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi’s exit from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The actress, while revealing she will miss her dearly, said, “I am sad that she is leaving. I will surely miss all cast members of season 1. We really had a great time.”

Talking about Rupal’s from the show, a source has revealed to an entertainment news portal that she had signed the show for 20 episodes only. The insider said, “Rupal signed the show for initial 20 episodes and accordingly the whole track was planned. And by mid of November, she will make an exit from the show. However, her character this season is also a hit and that’s why the makers have decided to convince her to continue in the show. Though a final decision is yet to be made.”

Talking Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, the show stars previous season’s Rupal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim along with fresh actors like Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.

