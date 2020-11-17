Bigg Boss 14 is that house where you witness extreme fights along with immense love. No episode is incomplete without a major fight. And this time the two contestants who had a massive fight is non-other than Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan.

If you ask anyone about the dirtiest fight in the BB house, many will talk of Eijaz and Kavita’s fight, which led to the latter’s eviction. However, Kavita re-entered the BB 14 house and is now playing the game smartly. But once again the two got into a fight which became the highlight of the episode.

Yesterday, Kavita Kaushik got into some war of words with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Now, in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the two biggest enemies are all set to come face-to-face again. Yes, we’re talking about Eijaz Khan and Kavita.

The two will lock horns over a small kitchen spat, creating unmeasurable tension in the house. It will so happen that Kavita Kaushik will indirectly taunt Eijaz Khan for constantly cooking food, and not keeping the area clean. Eijaz does not take Kavita’s taunt well, and gives a befitting reply ‘When we order, only then will the kitchen platform be cleaned.’ This is when the two get into an ugly fight. Eijaz tries intimidating Kavita. He comes close to her and shouts in her ears. Though she tries to avoid it, saying, “Baas aa rahi hai muh se.”

However, Kavita does not like Eijaz coming too close, and pushes him back, saying, “Don’t you dare to come close to me.” Kavita’s physical aggression leaves Eijaz irked, and he screams “Haath mat laga.” Nikki Tamboli tries to take Kavita far to stop their fight, while Abhinav Shukla tries to control Eijaz. Kavita yet again pushes Eijaz saying “If he comes in front of me, I will push him.”

Captain Aly Goni backs Eijaz Khan and bashes Kavita Kaushik for using physical force which is against the rules of Bigg Boss 14. Eijaz turns mad and screams on top of his lungs, “Haath mat Laga,” leaving Kavita shocked. Check out the promo below:

Will this fight again lead Kavita into trouble?

