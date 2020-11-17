Jasmin Bhasin is known for her bubbly and chirpy demeanor in the Bigg Boss house, maintaining friendly relations with most of her housemates. In a conversation with Rahul Vaidya, he brings up the downside of her approachable nature, stating that she’s playing it safe in the house. In this Unseen Undekha clip on Voot Select, we witness Jasmin masterfully defending herself and proving her nature to be absolutely authentic.

Having an honest discussion, Rahul brings up his point, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai tu bohot safe khelti hai. Dushmani kisi ko leni nahi yahan pe, par ban toh jati hai na? Bar bar sir bolte hain, har Weekend ke Vaar pe, yahan pe aap joh bahar ke zindagi mein karte ho, woh nahi chalega.”

Jasmin Bhasin retaliates, stating, “Mein safe nahi khelti hoon, this is how I am. Mein dushmani leke, yah jaan- boojhke kisi ka dil dukha ke mujhe aacha nahi lagta. Jab ban jati hain, mein nikal deti hoon. Safe khelna hota hai, ja ke sabko bolna, sabse dosti karna.Mein Day 1 se Pavitra ko bolti hoon, mein tujhpe kabhi vishvas nahi karungi, tu ek bohot chatur chalak player hai. Mein Eijaz ko shuru se bolti hoon, aap bohot smart player ho, aap overplanned aaye ho. Agar mujhe tujhse kuch issue hai, maine humesha se bola hai. Vindictive aur kadvi tarike, dil poke karne ke tarike se nahi bolti hoon.”

Jasmin Bhasin perfectly embodies a outgoing and friendly, yet strong player in the Bigg Boss house, who will always stand up for herself without putting others down. Do you think she should take Rahul’s advice to advance her game in the house? Catch all the latest gossip only on Unseen Undekha on Voot Select.

