If you think Kapil Sharma is best only at acting and comedy, you are mistaken. Yes, we all know he is an amazing singer too. But he also has a fitness freak inside him. The die-hard fans must already be aware of it. But it’s rare to see him share his workout videos and pics.

The Kapil Sharma Show host has a busy life indeed. But amid all this, he makes sure to take out time not only for his family but also for himself. After all, staying fit means self-care like nothing else.

Today, in the morning, Kapil reshared a video from the gym on his Instagram story. His fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja shared the story on his Instagram story. In the video, the comedian is doing the Battle Rope exercise. Yogesh wrote on it, “Morning Workout #shootingday”. He also shared a GIF that reads, “Rise And Grind”.

Check out the video of Kapil Sharma working out like a pro:

Meanwhile, recently, The Kapil Sharma Show featured Govinda for the Diwali special episode. Due to their earlier differences, Krushna Abhishek refused to perform for the actor, who is also his Uncle. Yesterday, Krushna revealed the reason for not performing.

He had said that the incident that affected their relationship had left a bad taste in his mouth. Krushna shared how difficult it is to perform comedy when the relationship is strained between two people. The actor-comedian also stated that Govinda might take offence over his jokes. Krushna Abhishek said, “How long can I keep trying to resolve our issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding! Of course, it hurts, but if he doesn’t want to see me, I, too, don’t want to meet him. Ab toh sirf Kapil hi issues resolve kar sakta hai hamaare beech ke.”

What do you think of Kapil Sharma’s intense workout video? Isn’t he a pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

