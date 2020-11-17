Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst and columnist, is well known for his soft yet hard-hitting replies. We often see him engaged in interesting political debates, but viewers got to witness his new side with his appearance in Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tehseen was a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss’ 13th season but had to leave the show mid-way due to his political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and other events.

Advertisement

Tehnseen Poonawalla recently tweeted in solidarity with Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet. She had written, “And not to forget ever that i am the first & only Queen of @BiggBoss till now…Isiliye bata rahi hun gussa mat dilaana mujhe #BB14.” In a reply, Tehseen tweeted Kudos and heart emoji.

One Twitter user posted a sarcastic response to Tehseen Poonawalla’s reply to Devoleena Bhattacharjee by quoting, “Tehseen g aap #bigboss jeete thee na last year.” Tehseen didn’t hold back and took a subtle dig at it by writing, “I won hearts …ask Devo..@Devoleena_23.”

Now, that’s the truly savage yet classy reply!

Meanwhile, Tehseen was an enthu cutlet when he entered the season 13 of the controversial show “Bigg Boss” and was constantly heard saying he would come out as a winner on the show, but his stint didn’t last long. Columnist Tehseen Poonawalla was evicted in about a week’s time.

A week’s stay at the “Bigg Boss” house saw Poonawalla in a different light. He was termed as overconfident as he kept repeating he would win the show, and that he would not reveal his gameplan to performing weekly tasks. He also getting involved in a verbal spat with everyone’s favourite Sidharth Shukla.

But Poonawalla insists he had to leave the show because of “circumstances”.

“I had to leave because the circumstances were such and I don’t regret it one bit. I left ‘Bigg Boss’ on the day the Ayodhya judgement came, I had my Kashmir human rights case, now there is Maharashtra government formation. So in a sense since I left ‘Bigg Boss’, I have not been able to take even one daybreak,” he had said.

Poonawalla became the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss season 13, beating TV actress Rashami Desai (unconfirmed reports claimed he was given Rs 21 lakh per week during his stay).

Must Read: After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan Now Set For A Netflix Film; Opens Up On Adipurush & It’s ‘3D’ Excitement



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube