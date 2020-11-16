Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz seems to have given a biggest Diwali gift to his fans. The handsome hunk has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post, which has created a storm on the internet. Read on to know more.

Asim Riaz and DJ Snake on Sunday took to their respective Instagram pages and shared each other’s picture on their Instagram stories. A clip was also shared wherein both seemed to be partying together in Dubai. Both looked dapper as they twinned in black, and their clips have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

While not many details are revealed, Asim’s fans are going bonkers with their lad reaching so far. His fans can’t keep calm seeing his latest social media post. Check out some of their reactions:

It was in March this year when Jacqueline Fernandez, who first shared the news of Asim Riaz’s collaboration with DJ Snake. The actress had shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she was seen talking to Asim about who texted him and he replied ‘DJ Snake’. The actress further asked when are they collaborating, Asim then says, “yes, very soon. I was contacted by his manager and I was like ‘let’s do it’!”

Asim and Jacqueline had previously collaborated their first music video, Mere Angne Mein, which was composed by Tanishk Bagchi; it has been sung by Neha Kakkar. Jacqueline had also talked about working with the Bigg Boss contestant. The actress said to the news agency IANS, “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.”

“The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of the song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,” she added.

