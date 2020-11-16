Bhavya Gandhi is popular for playing Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor quit the immensely loved Indian sitcom in 2017 and was replaced by Raj Anadkat but is still fresh in the memories of people.

Bhavya is not a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 3 years but whenever someone says Tapu, his face flashes right in front of the eyes. Today we recall the time when the actor visited the US and had some Avengers and Marvel-style fun at Times Square New York.

Right now amid pandemic vacationing is something which looks near impossible especially in the US which is getting most COVID-19 cases. So, isn’t it a good idea to revisit the time when Bhavya Gandhi visited America?

Back in April 2018, the TMKOC star took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of him having fun in the Times Square, New York, US. The very first picture of his post shows Bhavya Gandhi chilling with two guys dressed as Captain America & Spider-Man. Well, the whole world is a fan of Marvel superheroes but it’s amazing to see that Bhavya also loves them. Have a look at the post below:

Isn’t that amazing?

Bhavya Gandhi had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he wanted to pursue a career in Bollywood. However recently during a conversation with TellyChakkar said that he misses being on the sets of TMKOC. “I miss everyone on the set as we were more like family. I am in touch with Dilip (Joshi) sir, the director and assistant director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am also in touch with Asit (Modi) sir, Ambika (Ranjankar) didi, Samay (Shah) among others.” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is also sharing life lessons these days for his fans on Instagram. As he shared a picture of himself on Instagram recently, he captioned it with a Viktor Frankl quote, “The salvation of man is through love and in love.”

Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Bhabhi and Samay Shah aka Gogi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also commented on the pic. While Ambika Ranjankar wrote, “absolutely right, love❤️” in the comments section, Samay Shah commented, “Lovely😍”

