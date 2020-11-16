After a long wait, Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii finally had an OTT release in India on November 9. The film released on Disney Plus Hotstar in the countries where the platform has huge subscribers. Simultaneously it had a limited theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand.

After one week since the release of the film, its box office numbers are out and are not encouraging at all. It seems the people are still not ready to come out and visit theatres even in developed countries like Australia & New Zealand.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Laxmii with Akshay Kumar in lead has done a total business of 1.3 crores in one week. While the film has collected 70.27 lakhs in Australia, it has done a business of 60 lakhs in New Zealand. This is a very low business and of course, the reason for underperformance is the pandemic situation that is not getting better right now.

Meanwhile, Laxmii shattered all the viewership records on Disney Plus Hotstar as it started streaming on the OTT giant. Within hours of its release, the movie broke all previous records set by any other Bollywood film to become the movie with the biggest opening.

Laxmii sees Akshay Kumar in a never-before-seen role of transgender and it piqued the interest of millions of fans who logged in to catch the First Day First Show of the blockbuster film and made it the most-watched movie on the platform.

Akshay Kumar said, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria”

Laxmii is the story of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The family entertainer has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma and others.

