Aditya Roy Kapur turned 35-year-old with a bang today. The actor made an announcement on his special day, revealing that he will soon play a lead role in the action packed thriller ‘OM – The Battle Within’.

Advertisement

The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan and will be helmed by Kapil Verma.

Advertisement

Excited about this film, Aditya Roy Kapur says, ” Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding those year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM since a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey.”

Backing this movie at the forefront, Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios says, “We are excited to partner with Ahmed Khan for this action-packed thriller helmed by Kapil Verma with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the titular role. Aditya has made some versatile film choices and has already proven his mettle as an action hero. We’re confident that he will play the part with finesse. With a strong emotional storyline with high dosage of action we are set to roll by early next month. Here’s wishing Aditya a wonderful birthday and good luck for the film.”

Producer Ahmed Khan recently gave a mass entertaining hit and is equally elated to be a part of this project. He says, “Yes, Adi will be doing full on action for the first time, he is structurally built for action n this character fits him. This film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships on the line of duty. Kapil Verma our director is set to role this year, and he is extremely ready to jump in his debut with such large action sequences. Adi has started training with specialists of different fields in action since a while.”

The action packed entertainer will go on floors in December this year.

The movie is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, ‘OM -The Battle Within‘ is directed by Kapil Verma.

Must Read: Pakistani Actor Bilal Abbas Loves Mirzapur; Says He’s A Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube