The big day for cinemas is finally here. After 8 months of the shutdown, a new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing in Indian cinemas and it seems the fans are not missing the opportunity.

The film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee & Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently trending on Twitter because fans who are watching it in cinemas are sharing the updates. It’s quite a happy moment for cinema lovers as those days are coming back when people used to share their movie tickets, screen recordings from cinemas on social media and all things that boost a cineholic’s spirit.

Diljit Dosanjh himself started as he shared a video clip of public review of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The 11-second clip shows how excited people are to be back in cinemas and how much are they liking the film.

Then the fans especially those of Diljit have shared their pictures and videos on Twitter. Have a look at some of them:

Isn’t that exciting? Are you planning to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in cinemas? Let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the director of SPMB, Abhishek Sharma spoke about why the film needed a theatrical release. He said the film is for community viewing and for families out to enjoy together.

“Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres,” he told IANS.

“We were so emotional at the film’s premiere because it’s been quite a cataclysmic year for all of us. This felt like the first semblance of normalcy returning to our lives. We laughed together and there were tears of joy. For many reasons, this is one of the most special films for me,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma spoke at a special premiere of the film for cast and crew at a suburban theatre. The film’s cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Karishma Tanna, along with director Abhishek Sharma, composers Javed-Mohsin, and others were amongst those present at the screening.

