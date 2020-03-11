Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Says Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Shelved As Manikarnika Flopped!

Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 3 is winning hearts in theaters currently. While the film is high on the action with some really over the top action scenes, Ahmed Khan has now said that women-centric action films do not usually fare well at the box office. Citing an example, the director took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Khan has been quoted saying that Manikarnika was a film that led to a lot of money being wasted. Furthermore, Ahmed Khan also said that Kangana’s film, Dhaakad is being shelved because of the horrible performance of Manikarnika.

In his latest conversation with Navbharat Times, Ahmed was quoted saying, “Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop.”

However, the film’s producer Sohail Maklai has now Tweeted, “Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana”

Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad

pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020 ! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana — sohail maklai (@SohailMaklai) March 11, 2020

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel too took to her social media handle and lashed out at Ahmed for his comments and the kind of films he makes. Rangoli in one of her later Tweet’s also mentioned that Kangana has revealed to her that Ahmed Khan called her and the entire team of Dhaakad to apologize for his comments saying that he was misquoted.

Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain https://t.co/ovw7SlRE2f — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Not only he made a tacky film but so far even after two Holi Hollidays film dragging itself to 65… he is saying Manikarnika made with a budget of 75cr which did 102cr in India and 53ce worldwide is a waste of money, kahan asli dard ho raha hai? Nemardagi pe ya mullagiri pe? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up….. bolo…so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily…himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

