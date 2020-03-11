Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 3 is winning hearts in theaters currently. While the film is high on the action with some really over the top action scenes, Ahmed Khan has now said that women-centric action films do not usually fare well at the box office. Citing an example, the director took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Khan has been quoted saying that Manikarnika was a film that led to a lot of money being wasted. Furthermore, Ahmed Khan also said that Kangana’s film, Dhaakad is being shelved because of the horrible performance of Manikarnika.

Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Says Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Shelved As Manikarnika Flopped!

In his latest conversation with Navbharat Times, Ahmed was quoted saying, “Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop.”

However, the film’s producer Sohail Maklai has now Tweeted, “Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana”

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel too took to her social media handle and lashed out at Ahmed for his comments and the kind of films he makes. Rangoli in one of her later Tweet’s also mentioned that Kangana has revealed to her that Ahmed Khan called her and the entire team of Dhaakad to apologize for his comments saying that he was misquoted.

