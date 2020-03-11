Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: From Here On, Tiger Shroff’s Film To Heavily Rely On Spot Bookings

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor’s action entertainer has been able to survive the bashing of critics till now and showed an impressive jump yesterday. At the end of 5 days, the film has made a total of 76.94 crores and now, all eyes are set on its performance on the first Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at how Baaghi 3 is trending across the major centres of the country in advance bookings:

Mumbai

From the first day itself, the performance wasn’t up to the mark and for today, as expected, the city is all green (all available) except a couple of shows, in advance ticket sale. Owing to mixed word-of-mouth, Baaghi is majorly working on spot bookings.

Delhi-NCR

Just like Mumbai, the Delhi-NCR region too is all dull except for one or two shows in filling fast mode.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is on the similar lines of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Much better performance was expected here, as it trended reasonably good till yesterday.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is running with one or two odds shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

All of the cities- Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, are dull in advance ticket sale as of now.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and others, in key roles. The film released on 6th March 2020.

