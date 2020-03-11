Akshay Kumar & Jackky Bhagnani’s Fun Banter On Fitness Has A Shakira Connection To It!

Producer Jackky Bhagnani has been dishing out some blockbusters under the Pooja Films banner. Being the youngest producer he is working with the best of the actors from the film industry.

After collaborating with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky will be seen working with Akshay Kumar next in the film Bell Bottom. And it seems, the producer is bonding with his Bell Bottom actor big time on the fitness front.

In fact, recently when Jackky posted a video doing the hula-hoop at his gym, he stated how Akshay has always been an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness and healthy living. Humbled by the kind words, Khiladi Kumar also applauded Jackky in a funny manner.

So proud of you Jackky 💪🏽

There’s nothing that makes me happier than seeing you move your hips like Shakira Shakira!! Next challenge on one leg mate 😉 https://t.co/3UG6jWINac — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2020

Well, the Bell Bottom producer Jackky Bhagnani’s camaraderie with Akshay Kumar will surely leave you in admiration.

