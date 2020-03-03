Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Crosses Saif Ali Khan’s Recent Solo Films’ Collection

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan has been on a roll mesmerizing the audiences with his power-packed performances. Starting with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2019 where he played the antagonist to a fun and light-hearted role in Pooja Entertainment’s Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif has been raking in the moolah and how! The senior actor was attributed to be one of the major reasons behind Tanhaji‘s phenomenal success.

Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman has collected 41 crores approx worldwide. Saif’s role is being appreciated not only by the masses but by the critics too.

Graphic showing a quick glance at Saif’s career graph –

Laal Kaptaan (2019)

Total Box Office – 2.36 Cr

Kaalakaandi (2018)

Total Box Office – 6.32 Cr

Baazaar (2018)

Total Box Office – 28.02 Cr

Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Total Box Office – 40.72 Cr (worldwide)

(Still running in cinemas)

Jawaani Jaaneman has outperformed Saif’s previous films at the box office. While Baazaar had crossed the 25 crore mark at the box office, Jawaani Jaaneman has raked in 28.50 crores. The film exploring the father-daughter relationship in today’s time, Pooja Entertainment’s Jawaani Jaaneman is an entertaining watch.

