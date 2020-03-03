Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan Cried After Watching The Trailer & The Reason Is Irrfan & Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Radhika Madan-Irrfan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium has been successful so far in creating a good pre-release buzz with its heart touching trailer and also it has a sequel factor working in favour. Also, one of the major factors is Irrfan’s battle with a neuroendocrine tumour, which has made the film special for his fans.

In Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan is playing a character of Irrfan’s daughter and while talking to Filmfare, she shared an emotional moment of watching the trailer. She said, “I am so excited it still feels like a dream. When I saw the trailer then I realised ‘oh God I am living my dream’. When I saw my name after Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, I had tears in my eyes. Then it hit me.”

Radhika Madaan further added that working with one of the versatile actors of Bollywood was a lifetime experience and she didn’t felt nervous on the sets. “Irrfan is an institution himself. Just to observe him is like a learning experience. He is like a school. He was working like it’s his first movie. So I was very impressed with his approach. Koi important scene hoga toh wo ek di pahle se uske baare mei sochte rahenge discuss karenge. I was like inke jaise artist agar itni mehnet karte hain toh I am toh newcomer. Still he has those nerves and puts in the effort. He makes notes, I learnt from him that never stop learning in life. Though he is a master, he is a student. I wasn’t nervous at all. On set he was just my papa and I was playing with him,” quotes the actress.

While signing off, she also wished that Irrfan recovers completely from cancer very soon.

