Ek Villain 2: Tara Sutaria Joins Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham & Disha Patani’s Clan!

Director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor turned out to be a success in no time and grabbed the blockbuster tag for itself at the box office. The film is all set for its sequel tentatively titled Ek Villain 2 which will star Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead. Now, joining the bandwagon is Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria.

The actress is said to have been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, while John Abraham and Disha Patani will be seen as the other couple. The project will go on floor this mid-year and will be tentatively slated for a January 2021 release.

Tara Sutaria will be seen playing the role of a singer. Confirming her entry and about character details, Mohit Suri shared, “It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for. A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film.”

For the unversed, Ek Villain 2, will witness both Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in their villainous avatar. One saw Sidharth as the protagonist and Riteish in the role of a villain in the original film, but clearly the director is going beyond leaps and bounds, to bring something new to the table for the franchise’s massive fan base.

It is also being reported that like superheroes, and the supercops franchises being created in Cinema, director Mohit Suri aims to create a villain universe of his own. Clearly, that is something to look out for, especially when he has tremendous actors like Riteish, Aditya and John being the primary faces of it!

