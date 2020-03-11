Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Overtakes Winner Sidharth Shukla In THIS Arena!

Bigg Boss 13 sparked a lot of controversy with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner of the show. Many people, mostly Asim Riaz fans felt that the show was rigged, and the discussion kept on going for long. Shukla may have been the winner of Salman Khan’s show, but now has beaten the Dil Se Dil Tak actor in the following arena.

We some days ago reported an article to how despite his massive fan following that made him win the title, ironically Sidharth Shukla remains behind Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and is almost equal to Asim Riaz in terms of his social media following. While Rashami has 3 Million followers, Gill leads the pack with 3.9 million followers. Now, the Mere Angne Mein actor has surpassed the winner raking in a lot more fans.

Post Riaz’s stint with Jacqueline Fernandez in Neha Kakkar sung Mere Angne Mein, the actor was back to grabbing headlines, in a way that the song kept trending for multiple days. Although it received mixed reactions from viewers, it currently has 25 Million views, and that has also boosted Bigg Boss 13 runner up’s Insta fam.

Now, with a 2.5 million strong family, Asim Riaz has surpassed Sidharth Shukla who still has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Asim will be next seen in a music video with his lady love, Himanshi Khurana. The two have been enjoying some quality time in Chandigarh a few days ago, and are now shooting for their video in the city. Pics and videos of the same have been going viral all across the social media platforms, exciting the AsiManshi fans who can’t keep calm anymore.

Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, has been multiple times seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support Shehnaaz Gill who’s in search of her ideal life partner.

