Thappad Actor Siddhant Karnick On Divorce With Wife Megha Gupta: “No Marriage Is Easy”

Siddhant Karnick, who plays a pivotal role in Thappad has made headlines regarding his personal life. Siddhant and his wife and actor Megha Gupta separated last year. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and after 3 years, they announced their separation. Siddhant and Megha decided to split mutually and now, their divorce is finalised.

About the separation and marriage, the Thappad actor spoke in detail. Siddhant Karnick said, “No marriage is easy.” In his and Megha Gupta’s case, the duo wasn’t much patient which each other.

Karnick told Bombay Times, “In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It’s like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed… after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, ‘Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind’. That’s the best way I can summarise my marriage. Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work but in vain.”

The Thappad actor revealed that he and Megha started living separately in March last year to figure out if distance would help them to rejuvenate their relationship. However, they realised that when they are not together, the couple has more peace of mind even though they were great together.

About the divorce, Siddhant said, “Divorces can get ugly, but fortunately, it didn’t turn ugly for us. That’s because Megha and I decided to leave when there was still a little love left between us, which helped us sail through.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!