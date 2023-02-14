Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda every now and then hits the headlines because of her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, neither of them ever confirmed or denied the reports. Recently at a fashion show, Navya was spotted sitting with Siddhant’s parents along with her mother Shweta Bachchan which added more fuel to their rumours. Scroll below to check out the viral picture from the show!

The rumours about Navya and Siddhant dating started long back. Their massive fanbase have also found similarities in their posts, noticed banters in captions, and wanted to know whether they are dating each other secretly or not. But it seems the speculated couple likes to keep it under wraps!

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi walked as the showstopper along with Mrunal Thakur at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s fashion show in Mumbai. Siddhant looked as stunning as ever in the designer suit, and as per these viral pictures shared by a paparazzi page Yogen Shah on Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted with her mother Shweta, sitting alongside Siddhant’s parents.

Check out the pictures here:

In the photos, it looked like Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mother were having a conversation and were quite serious about cheering their loved one on the stage. While his mother wore a black and white striped saree, his father looked handsome in a black outfit. On the other hand, Navya looked gorgeous in a pastel pink saree, and Shweta Bachchan draped a ivory-coloured saree.

We hope this couple comes out with their relationship status making their fanbase happy about them! On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot and will next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, on the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda has started to host a podcast of her own ‘What The Hell Navya’ which has already garnered a lot of popularity.

What are your thoughts about it? Did Navya Naveli Nanda get the approval from her rumoured beau Siddhant Chaturvedi’s parents? Let us know!

