Pathaan’s Besharam Rang has been trending in the music charts for weeks now and is being loved by many despite the severe backlash it received. Featuring an extremely s*xy Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar. And we recently caught up with Rao to talk about it and lots more.

During an exclusive chat with Shilpa recently, we asked the singer if she will be lending her voice to any tracks in Tiger 3 given that she had been part of the other YRF Spy universe film Pathaan and War. For those who don’t know, Shilpa has sung Ghungroo from War and Besharam Rang in Pathaan. Read on to know her answer and whether or not she will be part of it.

Answering our question about being part of YRF’s Tiger 3 and potentially lending her voice to Katrina Kaif’s character, Shilpa Rao said, “If I let out the beans then I’m not a good spy. (Laugh) I should not, I should not. But the thing is that, ya we are working. And there’s a lot of work with Pritam and a lot of work with Vishal-Shekhar and I’m hoping that you guys love it.”

On further pressing for a more definite answer, Shilpa Rao added, “I would love to, I would love to be a part of (all the movies) in the spy universe. I’m loving that we finally have a franchise like that. We had Dhoom, and now we have this – it’s going to be fun man.” She further added that it was “cool” to be part of the Dhoom franchise as she had a chance to sing Malang in Dhoom 3.

Talking about potentially lending her voice to Katrina Kaif – if she does happen to have a song in Tiger 3, Shilpa Rao said, “I’ve done a lot of work (together). We’ve done Meherbaan (Bang Bang), we’ve done Ishq Shava (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Malang (Dhoom 3)… there’s been a lot. She’s fabulous, she’s fabulous.”

