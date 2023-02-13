Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just the unbeatable superstar of Bollywood but also the most eligible bachelor. Despite being romantically involved with many Bollywood including Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he hasn’t married. Often he is also asked about when will he get married.

As he grows older, the suspense, and excitement around his wedding are also growing. Fans just can’t wait to see him getting married and so is the wish of the media too.

Now as Valentines’ week is about to end tomorrow, an old video of Salman Khan revealing his plans for the day is going viral. A journalist was heard asking the superstar at the music show launch event, “Valentine’s day aane wala hai. Kya kuch specific planning hone wali hai aapki taraf se?.”

Responding to this question, Salman Khan said with a smile, “Valentine’s Day se mera kya lena dena bhai. Ya mera hi lena dena hai Valentine’s Day se?.” He took this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day. “Wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day. God bless, be safe,” he said.

Watch the viral video below:

As the video is now going viral, several netizens have commented on the video. A user wrote, “Sabka Katega Be Safe 👍🏻” while another user, “Rulaoge kya bhai? 😭” A third user commented, “Man is holding tears in his eyes like a boss…… and ha no hate to sallu Bhai me bhi unka fan hu😎😅”

Another user wrote, “Be safe 😢 Lagta hea salman bhai ne bajrang dal join kar liya”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A song from the film was also released on social media. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the song features Salman in long hair and shades, grooving alongside Pooja Hegde on the picturesque terrain of Ladakh.

