Jacqueline Fernandez was recently announced as the brand ambassador for a leading men’s innerwear brand in a historic move as she became the first female actress to ever be an ambassador for a men’s product like this.
The actress shared the TVC on her Instagram today and wrote about her excitement to be a part of such a historic campaign of the brand through the clutter-breaking ad and talking about the ad’s direction she said, “What an amazing experience to be directed by Gauri Shinde ❤️❤️”
Jacqueline Fernandez looks superhot in the TVC wearing a brown cardigan with gray shorts. She is undoubtedly one of the hottest and prettiest actresses of Bollywood and hence when you want to sell men’s innerwear then there couldn’t be a better and more desirable choice, than Jacqueline.
Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s post here
On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the song ‘Applause’ from her ensemble Hollywood film ‘Tell It Like a Woman‘ – which was nominated for the Oscars. Up ahead she will be seen in Crack with Vidyut Jammwal and Fateh with Sonu Sood amongst other unannounced projects.
