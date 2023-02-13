Jacqueline Fernandez was recently announced as the brand ambassador for a leading men’s innerwear brand in a historic move as she became the first female actress to ever be an ambassador for a men’s product like this.

The actress shared the TVC on her Instagram today and wrote about her excitement to be a part of such a historic campaign of the brand through the clutter-breaking ad and talking about the ad’s direction she said, “What an amazing experience to be directed by Gauri Shinde ❤️❤️”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez looks superhot in the TVC wearing a brown cardigan with gray shorts. She is undoubtedly one of the hottest and prettiest actresses of Bollywood and hence when you want to sell men’s innerwear then there couldn’t be a better and more desirable choice, than Jacqueline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the song ‘Applause’ from her ensemble Hollywood film ‘Tell It Like a Woman‘ – which was nominated for the Oscars. Up ahead she will be seen in Crack with Vidyut Jammwal and Fateh with Sonu Sood amongst other unannounced projects.

Must Read: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Long Legs & Busty Assets In A Mermaid Style Outfit At Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Bash, Netizens Troll “Reception Me Belly Dancer Banke Kyu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News