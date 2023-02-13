Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. Salman is not just a name but an emotion to millions of his fans across the globe. His fan following is insane so much so that he needed to be protected by the secret service agents of a former US President while shooting at a foreign location.

Sounds like something straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, right? It all happened during the shooting of Salman’s spy thriller film Ek Tha Tiger back in 2012 in Ireland’s Dublin.

While Salman Khan was busy shooting for the film, Bill Clinton happened to visit Ireland. Coincidentally, they were both booked into Hotel Shelbourne and had rooms on the same floor. Clinton’s staff was shocked to see Salman’s frenzied fans trying to force their way into the hotel at odd hours to meet him.

Since they couldn’t risk anyone getting too close to former President Bill Clinton, the secret service took over the actor’s security detail for the three days he was in Ireland. As reported by Hindustan Times, Ek Tha Tiger Director Kabir Khan recalled the incident saying, “I was staying on the same floor and to sanitize the area, they had to take care of Salman’s personal security too. It was amazing!”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A song from the film was also released on social media. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the song features Salman in long hair and shades, grooving alongside Pooja Hegde on the picturesque terrain of Ladakh.

Naiyo Lagda has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal with music by Himesh Reshammiya. It has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. Apart from this film, the superstar will be next seen in Tiger 3 as well.

