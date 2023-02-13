After the tremendous box office success of Pathaan, expectations are sky-high from Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. It is scheduled to release in June this year and marks the actor’s first pan-India project. Now, the latest we hear about the upcoming thriller is that none other than Allu Arjun will be joining the cast for an exciting part. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Atlee, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already pumped with its stellar cast. On a confirmed basis, it stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Other than these names, Thalapathy Vijay is said to be doing an exciting cameo. The news is, however, yet to be confirmed. While all these actors were enough to raise our excitement, the latest report related to the Pushpa actor has set our hearts racing.

As per the report on Peepingmoon.com, Allu Arjun is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. Yes, you read that right! It is learnt that the actor has been approached by the director Atlee for a special cameo in the film and it has the potential of setting the big screens on fire. The Pushpa actor is yet to give the nod for the same but there are high chances that Allu will say yes to this offer.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s part in Jawan, a source quotes, “Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film. The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him.”

Are you excited to see Allu Arjun in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Share with us through comments.

