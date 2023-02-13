Actress Zeenat Aman ruled the 70s with her phenomenal acting craft & good looks. The actress is known for unconventional choices. Back then, she was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her sartorial choices. Zeenat has now made her Instagram debut and treated her fans with her two gorgeous pictures.

Zeenat, the gorgeous diva who won the Femina Miss India Pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant at the mere age of 19 went on to become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. She recently made her Instagram debut and received a warm welcome from her fans.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on Saturday. The actor shared the first photo and also updated her bio. She wrote in the bio “Actor. Mother. Maverick.” The Bollywood beauty also shared her first photo, she wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram” in the caption. In the second photo, the actress shared her portrait and gave a shoutout to the young photographer who clicked the snap. Talking about how the fashion industry was male-dominated in the 70s, the actress shared how a woman’s gaze is different in the caption.

Zeenat Aman in the caption wrote, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry were absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.” She further added, “This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

So far, actress Zeenat Aman has gained more than 10k followers on Instagram. The actress received a welcome from Neetu Kapoor and her fans. She later thanked all her admirers in an Instagram story for showering love and wrote, “Now, waiting for Instagram to verify my profile.”

