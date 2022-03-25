Zeenat Aman, the beauty who won the Femina Miss India pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant when she was 19 years, has often been in the tabloids as her personal life was always the topic of discussion. From her linkups with other actors to her marriage and split from Mazhar Khan, fans have always wanted to know everything about their star.

For those who do not know, Zeenat married Mazhar in 1985 and shared two kids with him- Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. On September 16, 1998, Mazhar died of kidney failure. In a 1999 conversation with Simi Garewal, the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress spoke about her marriage with Khan and how his family behaved with her at the time of his death.

During an interaction with Simi on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Zeenat Aman spoke about Mazhar Khan‘s death and how his family had reacted to her being there. The actress told the host, “Simi, I wasn’t prepared for him to die. I have fought way too hard for him to live. I really believed he would get the kidney, I believed he would live. So his death was…”

Zeenat Aman added, “And the worst blow was they would not allow me to pay my last respects. His mother and his sister. they were trying to punish me for leaving him. It was like a bad Felini film. Because it was somebody I had given so many years of my life to. He was the father of my children and I asked if I can… I was told, ‘No, you cannot come. You cannot come to pay your last respects.’ There was so much anger and bitterness and hatred.”

During that same conversation, Zeenat Aman also spoke about the main reason behind why got married to Mazhar Khan in the first place. The actress said, “At that time, I was ready for motherhood, more than anything. I felt my biological clock was ticking and I really wanted to have children. And truly that was the chief reason why I got married because I genuinely believe that the only reason to be married is to have a family. And I felt ready for that at that time. And so I did.”

