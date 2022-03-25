Kangana Ranaut has earned herself a perfect spot at Bollywood by climbing up the ladder of success with her hardwork. We all know that the actress never refrains from speaking up her mind and mostly never fails to take a shrewd jab at other B-town members. However, when she was the new girl in town this wasn’t the case.

In fact, the actress once revealed that she used to fangirl over her own co-star Priyanka Chopra, during her shooting days for Madhur Bhandarkar’s hit film Fashion. Yup, you read that right. We know it’s hard to believe but read on to know the whole scoop.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 release Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut was critically acclaimed and did quite well at the Box Office. While PeeCee went on to win the best actress award for the film, Kangana bagged herself the award for best-supporting actress. Now coming to the actual topic, our very own controversial queen Kangana who usually takes brutal jibe at other industry members, once opened up on how starstruck she was Priyanka’s presence during the shooting of Fashion.

During a media interaction at a fashion show, Kangana Ranaut once expressed that, during her walk for the fashion show, the title song from her 2008 release film ‘Fashion’ played which reminded her of the days when she was shooting for the film with co-star Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing an anecdote from her ‘Fashion’ days, she said, “I was 19 or 20, I was very young. So I was once telling my friends that when Priyanka used to come on sets, I used to get so starstruck because she was this superstar on set. I used to be a model. Hum log aise chhup chhup ke Priyanka ko dekhte they (We would try to steal peeks of her). The song reminded me of those days. That was the time I had walked the ramp for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut then went on to work together in Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 3, and just last year the Queen fame ended up calling PeeCee a ‘secular puppy’ for her political views. That was a 360-degree flip right there, quite complicated.

