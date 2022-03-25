Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood but she is also the Queen of legal cases and controversies. One of the many legal battles she is currently dealing with is the defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar and her counter case seeking permanent exemption from appearing for the trial.

Well, here’s an update on the case. As per a recent report, the Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan has rejected Ranaut’s application in seeking ‘permanent exemption.’ Read on to know the reason behind this.

As per a recent PTI report, the Metropolitan magistrate’s order rejecting Kangana Ranaut’s application said, “Per contra, the accused is dictating her own terms for the trial of this case in the manner she likes. Admittedly, the accused cannot claim permanent exemption as of right. The accused has to follow the established procedure of law and terms and conditions of her bail bonds.”

The report further noted Magistrate Khan adding, “Till date, the accused (Kangana Ranaut) has not appeared with an intent to cooperate with the court for the trial of allegations levelled against her.”

As per the report, the Gangster actress had sought permanent exemption from appearance in this case filed by Javed Akhtar saying she is one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and hence she needs to travel to different parts of the country and international locations for professional commitments. The court, rejecting Kangana Ranaut’s application, said, “No doubt, being a celebrity, the accused is having her professional assignments, but she cannot forget that she is an accused in this case.”

The court in its order further said, “For the fair progress of the trial, her cooperation is essential in the matter. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused has built up her mind that her presence in this case is not necessary and her advocate will look after the legal formalities.”

Talking about the Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar case, in November 2020, the lyricist filed the complaint against Kangana claiming that she had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which damaged his reputation. In response to this, the Tanu Weds Manu actress filed a complaint against him in the same court, for alleged ‘extortion and criminal intimidation.’

