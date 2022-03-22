Keeping aside all the controversial statements by Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut, we all can agree on one fact she does a commendable job and is quite passionate about work when it comes to acting.

Her role in Anurag Basu’s Gangster was proof itself that, when it comes to acting, Kangana can effortlessly nail it. However, did you know that the Manikarnika star was not the first choice for her debut film? Read on to know the whole scoop below!

Back in 2014, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on Anupam Kher‘s and during that time in the show, she opened up on how she was first approached to play the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Basu’s Gangster, however, the makers later felt that she was too young for it.

During this show, Kangana then went on to reveal that the makers of Gangster, then decided to approach, Chitrangda Singh for the role of Simran but after Anurag Basu failed to connect with her, he came back to the latter to offer her the lead role in the 2006 release.

Well, Kangana did a fab job as Simran in the film, however, we are still thinking on how Chitrangda Singh would have performed if she would have nodded for the role!

Talking about the 2006 release, Gangster was directed by Anurag Basu and was produced by the Bhatt brothers (Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt). Apart from Kangana, the film starred Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is presently hosting Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji’s Lock-Upp Season 1. The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming film Dhakad, which will star her alongside actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt.

