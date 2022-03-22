Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced his upcoming film Pathaan recently which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced under the YRF banner and reportedly also have ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan’s cameo in the same. Today, we have brought you an exclusive scoop on who is leading SRK’s team in the upcoming spy thriller and how he has 6 larger-than-life action sequences opposite John in the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The team of Pathaan is currently shooting in Spain and pictures of SRK and Deepika from the sets are going crazy viral on social media. In one of the pictures recently, the Don actor was seen flaunting his chiselled body and fans are already going gaga over his look in the film. Coming back to the topic, it is none other than Dimple Kapadia who’s leading the actor’s RAW team.

A source close to Koimoi has revealed some interesting details about Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan and we can’t wait to share them with you all, already. Deepika Padukone along with Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode are a part of SRK’s team led by veteran actress, Dimple.

Not just that, Shah Rukh Khan and antagonist John Abraham have shot 6 larger-than-life action sequences opposite each other till now. It is hard to comment if the final cut will have all 6 of them but let’s hope, YRF does it better than any production house when it comes to quality. So, we are hoping we will get the best of these two in the film.

The source told us that YRF is planning for its own ‘spy universe’ like how Rohit Shetty has his own ‘cop universe’ with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. YRF already have Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ and now Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and let’s see if Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from ‘War’ makes it to the spy universe.

